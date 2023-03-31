Al Maya to launch Co-op food products from the UK

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 3:47 PM

Al Maya Group recently announced the launch of a new food brand, by introducing the Co-op’s own label range of grocery products from the UK. The Co-op food brand was launched in the newly opened Al Maya Supermarket in JVC by Simon Penney, consul-general, British Embassy, Dubai.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, said: “The Co-op offers a diverse line-up of high-quality food products. All the products are made to the highest standard and we are proud as well as thrilled to offer a unique and diverse selection of food items from the UK to delight our customers. Our goal is to provide our customers high-quality and sustainable products that they can feel good about consuming.”

The launch of the British brand is inspired by the UAE’s announcement of the ‘Year of Sustainability’. The Co-op’s products will be available across Al Maya Supermarkets.