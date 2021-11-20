Al Maya Supermarkets launch Italian food promotion

The campaign was inaugurated by Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy and Amedeo Scarpa Italian Trade Commissioner in Dubai.

Al Maya Group director and partner Kamal Vachani recently announced the launch of the Italian food promotion on occasion of the sixth annual ‘World Week of Italian Cuisine in the World’.

“The 15-day campaign will be organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy to the UAE, the Italian Consulate in Dubai and the Italian Trade Agency-ITA office at selected supermarkets of Al Maya Group in Dubai” informed Vachani.

The event is a worldwide initiative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at promoting a wide range of “Made in Italy” food products and the heritage of Italian cuisine as distinctive signs of the country’s identity and culture and developing mutual trade and tourism.

“The launching of the campaign in the UAE to promote Italian food products underlines the mutual interest of the Italian Trade Agency – ITA and the Almaya Group in promoting together products and producers of excellence of the Italian agri-food sector,” informed Scarpa.

“The UAE imported over Euro 180 million worth of Italian F&B products in 2020. Already in the first 7 months of 2021, the UAE has imported Euro 130 million, a 27.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The interest in Italian food products across the world has resulted in the Italian government increasing export targets to an unprecedented Euro 50 billion in 2021, and I expect a large proportion of this to be a direct result of the strong trade relationship with the UAE, thanks also to this promotional campaign,” added Scarpa.