Al Maya Supermarket: Celebrating the spirit of Ramadan with irresistible offers and a diverse range of products

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 3:03 PM

Al Maya Supermarket, a prominent retail chain in the UAE, is delighted to unveil an array of exciting offers and promotions in honour of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

To provide customers with an extensive selection of Ramadan-focused products, Al Maya Supermarkets has meticulously crafted a series of promotional booklets. These booklets, set to be released in three phases, will spotlight new brands and products to captivate shoppers throughout the season. The three stages of promotions include 'Ahlan Ramadan' (Pre-Ramadan), 'Ramadan Kareem One', and 'Ramadan Kareem Two', each offering fresh and enticing deals.

Our booklets will showcase over 500 products, catering to the diverse preferences of our valued customers. With substantial discounts and competitive prices, the promotions will span various categories such as grocery, beverages, chilled food, frozen food, and fresh produce, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming promotions: "We are thrilled to present these exciting offers and discounts to our loyal customers during the Holy month of Ramadan. The pre-Ramadan promotion began on February 21, and the much-anticipated Ramadan Kareem promotions will follow starting March 6. With a total run time of 45 days, our customers will have ample opportunity to make the most of these fantastic deals."

This Ramadan, join us as we come together to celebrate the core values of unity, kindness, and generosity. Visit your nearest Al Maya Supermarket to immerse yourself in the joy of our exclusive Ramadan promotions.

For more information about Al Maya Supermarket and our special Ramadan offers, please visit our website at www.almaya.ae or stay connected with us through our social media channels.