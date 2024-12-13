Al Maya Group welcomes the festive spirit with a USA-themed Christmas celebration

Al Maya Group, a renowned name in the UAE’s supermarket sector, joyfully marked the commencement of Christmas festivities with a grand inauguration at Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai. The event was graced by Robert Raines, United States Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as the guest of honour. Also, in attendance was Omar Oufan, regional agricultural specialist at the United States Consulate of Dubai.

This year, Al Maya Supermarket has embraced an American-themed Christmas celebration, highlighting its robust partnership with leading FMCG brands from the United States. The supermarket showcases a specially curated range of American products, offering customers a taste of the USA during the festive season. In his remarks at the inauguration, Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Robert Raines for inaugurating the festive celebrations. He stated, "We are truly honoured to have Robert Raines join us in inaugurating our Christmas festivities. This event celebrates not just the spirit of the season, but also our strong partnership with American brands. We are delighted to bring festive cheer to our American customers and the diverse communities we serve in the UAE. Our shelves are brimming with special Christmas offerings, ensuring a memorable holiday season for all."

The inauguration was a vibrant affair, with the store adorned in festive decorations inspired by American traditions. The supermarket features an extensive selection of American FMCG products, ranging from premium snacks and beverages to speciality baking items and festive treats, making it a one-stop destination for all Christmas needs.