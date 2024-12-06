Al Maya Group welcomes Philippine consul-general to Christmas festivities

Al Maya Group, a leading retail chain in the UAE, expressed its delight and gratitude as the Philippine consul general to Dubai, Marford Angeles, graced their Christmas festivities. The event showcased the strong partnership between Al Maya and the Philippines, highlighting the diverse range of Filipino products available in their stores.

The consul general’s visit underscored the growing significance of Filipino products in the UAE market. Al Maya Group has been a key partner in bringing a taste of the Philippines to the UAE, offering a wide array of Filipino fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products.

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya, expressed his appreciation for the consul general’s presence, stating: “We are honoured to have the Philippine consul general join us in celebrating the Christmas season. His visit reinforces our commitment to providing our Filipino customers with authentic products that bring a piece of home to their celebrations. We hope that this festive season brings joy and prosperity to all, especially our valued Filipino community.” Al Maya Group is fully geared up for the Christmas season, offering a variety of special products and festive promotions. The company remains dedicated to providing its customers with high-quality products and exceptional service.

Al Maya Group is a leading retail chain in the UAE, renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of products, including international brands and local favourites, Al Maya Group caters to the diverse needs of its customers.