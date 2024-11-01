Al Maya Group, US Agricultural Team collaboration continues

Robert Raines, United States Consul General in Dubai, receiving a flower bouquet from Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group.

Al Maya Group, a leading retail conglomerate in the UAE, has announced the continuation of its successful collaboration with the US Agricultural Team. The partnership was celebrated with the launch of ‘My Food Story’, an innovative in-store event featuring live cooking demonstrations showcasing the versatility of American ingredients.

Event highlights

The celebration, graced by Robert Raines, United States Consul General in Dubai, and the Al Maya Team, featured live cooking demos — chefs prepared creative American dishes, captivating customers with culinary expertise. It also included interactive activities such as engaging games and surprise gifts for loyal shoppers enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Al Maya Group has been a key provider of premium American products to UAE consumers for years. Their shelves boast a wide range of high-quality American offerings, from snacks and beverages to fresh produce.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “Our collaboration with the USA Agricultural Team has been instrumental in bringing a diverse array of American products to the UAE. We’re excited to explore further opportunities together. Al Maya’s commitment to quality With over four decades of experience, Al Maya Group has established itself as a cornerstone of the UAE’s retail landscape. The company’s dedication to offering a diverse range of high-quality international products has set new standards in the UAE’s supermarket sector.

Al Maya Group remains committed to strengthening ties between the UAE and USA through continued innovation and shared success. This ongoing partnership promises to bring even more premium American products to UAE consumers, further enhancing the shopping experience for customers across the region.