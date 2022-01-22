Al Maya Group opens first supermarket in Fujairah

Al Maya Group operates a total of 50 supermarkets across the UAE. Last year, the Group opened its first supermarket in Ras Al Khaimah”

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, recently announced the opening of its first supermarket in Fujairah with exclusive promotions on a range of products like poultry, dairy, vegetables, and fruits.

Located in Dibba Murabaa area, the new supermarket offers convenience-oriented services such as parking spaces, free home delivery, along with operating 24 hours and seven days a week.

Vachani, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our newest supermarket at Fujairah’s Dibba Murabaa area. Al Maya Group operates a total of 50 supermarkets across the UAE. Last year, the Group opened its first supermarket in Ras Al Khaimah”.

“We believe our customers will be pleased with the wide variety of services and fresh product offerings available at the supermarket,” he added.

The supermarket offers a wide selection of products. Additionally, a full-service meat counter and bakery is also available at the new store.