Al Maya Group marks US Independence Day

Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 5:50 PM

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, has extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion of US Independence Day.

To commemorate this partnership, Al Maya Group has partnered with SMKTS, a leading importer of high-quality agricultural products and launched a vibrant assortment of US potatoes, as tasty as they are nutritious. From purple potatoes to red potatoes to yellow potatoes to russet potatoes; each item offers a delightful culinary experience, elevating the flavours of countless dishes. Vachani said: “Our partnership with esteemed American farmers allows us to bring these exceptional potato varieties to discerning consumers and businesses worldwide. Each potato type boasts distinct characteristics, offering a delightful range of options to suit every palate and recipe.”

Al Maya Group promises to continue its steadfast commitment to its partnership with the US.