Al Maya Group celebrates Philippine Independence Day by continuing its tradition of importing Filipino food products

As the Philippines prepares to celebrate its independence, Al Maya Group recognises the historical significance of this momentous occasion and the enduring bond between the company and the Filipino people

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 8:30 AM

Al Maya Group, a leading international import company, is honoured to celebrate its decades-long partnership with the Philippines in honour of the Philippine Independence Day today. For over 25 to 30 years, Al Maya Group has been dedicated to importing a wide range of Filipino food products, including snacks, crisps, tuna, corned beef, chocolate, frozen items, fruits, and more, to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of their loyal Filipino customers.

"Independence Day holds profound cultural and historical importance for the Philippines, and we are delighted to join in the celebration," said Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group. "For over 25 to 30 years, we have been importing a rich variety of Filipino food products, striving to bring the authentic flavours of the Philippines to our customers worldwide. Our long-standing partnership with Filipino suppliers and the unwavering support of our loyal Filipino customers have been instrumental in our success."

Al Maya Group prides itself on its meticulous selection process when sourcing products from the Philippines. By maintaining strong relationships with trusted Filipino suppliers, the company ensures that only the highest quality and most authentic food items reach international markets. This commitment to excellence has not only solidified Al Maya Group’s reputation as a reliable importer but has also contributed to the global recognition and appreciation of Filipino cuisine.

"We have built strong relationships with our Filipino suppliers, enabling us to deliver our customers with a diverse range of premium Filipino food products," added Vachani. "From classic snacks and indulgent treats to pantry staples and frozen delicacies, our import line showcases the rich culinary heritage of the Philippines. We extend our deepest gratitude to our Filipino customers, whose loyalty and trust have supported us throughout our 25 to 30-year journey," he added.

As Al Maya Group celebrates its decades-long commitment to importing Filipino food products, the company looks forward to expanding its offerings and strengthening its partnership with the Philippines. By continuing to deliver authentic and delectable food items, Al Maya Group aims to further promote the global appreciation of Filipino cuisine.

To learn more about Al Maya Group and their extensive range of Filipino food products, visit www.almaya.ae/.