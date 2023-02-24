Al Maya FMCG wins big at CO-RO Partner of the Year 2022 event

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 2:39 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:18 PM

The CO-RO Partner of the Year event is an annual gathering for joint ventures, distributors, and retail partners across the Middle East and Africa. With attendees from 28 countries, the event serves as a platform to share success stories and best practices. It is held every year in February during the Gulfood Exhibition in Dubai, which attracts over 5,000 exhibitors. At this year's event, Al Maya FMCG, a part of the Al Maya Group of Companies, was recognised as the 'partner of the year 2022' by CO-RO A/S. Al Maya achieved new milestones for CO-RO A/S brands with a focused approach that involved adapting the right distribution strategies.

CO-RO A/S is a leading manufacturer of fruit-based soft drinks headquartered in Denmark. The company has been providing high-quality fruit-based soft drinks to people in over 80 countries since 1942. Their product portfolio consists of four brands, namely Suntop, Suncola, Sun Lolly, and Sunquick in the MEA region.

Established in 1982 by a pioneering businessman late L K

Pagarani, Al Maya’s FMCG arm is one of the leading FMCG distribution companies with a presence across the GCC, including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, representing leading regional and international brands sourced from across the world.

The award was bestowed upon Deepak Pagarani, CEO and chairman of Al Maya Group by Morten Friis, executive vice-president, CO-RO A/S, MEA region. Friis commended Al Maya's execution excellence, which resulted in exponential growth for the brand during 2022. He further added: "Al Maya registered a strong double-digit volume growth and successfully covered a large portion of the market in the first full year of the partnership and continues to expand. Al Maya has also helped largely in understanding the competition landscape, mapping pricing across different trade channels, and setting ambitious value initiatives for 2023 by ensuring all mega activities were successfully implemented thereby creating an example of excellence across our global distributors.”

The Senior Leadership team members of CO-RO A/S, including Soren Holm, president and Sammi Bouzo, regional sales director, along with other leadership team members, attended the event.