Al Maya celebrates British brands with wide F&B product range
Dubai — Al Maya Supermarket recently launched new products from independent British food and drink companies in the presence of Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group, and Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East.
A showcase of the best of British products will run in-store until December 9 with support from the UK’s Department for International Trade and Santander UK.
“We are proud to work in partnership with Al Maya Group to enable British exporters to showcase their quality products to a wide audience. The UAE is already the largest destination in the region for UK food and drink exports, with £80 million worth of products entering the country from the UK in the first quarter of 2020. I’m confident that this will continue to grow as more consumers discover our fantastic range of brands from across the United Kingdom,” said Penney.
Vachani added: “Al Maya already distributes a wide range of British products in the UAE, products that are in high demand. We are proud to work with our UK partners to bring new and exciting brands to the UAE.” Al Maya Group is a UAE-based business conglomerate with more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.
