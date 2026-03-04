Al Jazeerah Pest Control launches smart AI-powered pest detection services across Dubai

Al Jazeerah Pest Control Service Dubai has launched its smart pest detection technology across Dubai using AI-driven IoT-connected monitoring systems and thermal imaging inspections for residential and commercial clients. The company joins the initial group of residential pest control companies in the UAE providing homeowners and businesses access to enterprise-level smart detection systems.

Dubai Municipality launched its smart pest control system in January 2025, deploying 237 solar-powered smart mosquito traps across Dubai. These devices operate continuously and send real-time insect monitoring data directly to municipal teams. The initiative reflects a shift toward predictive monitoring and reduced pesticide application, an approach now applied by Al Jazeerah at the property level. The upgraded service focuses on early detection and precision treatment through three technologies:

IoT monitoring sensors: Sensors near drainage systems, wall cavities, ducts, and kitchen bases detect heat, vibration, and movement linked to pest activity and send alerts with exact location data.

Thermal imaging inspections: Infrared cameras identify hidden rodent nests, termite activity, and insect colonies inside walls and ceilings without structural damage.

AI-assisted pest identification: Smart camera traps analyse pest images to enable accurate treatment selection. Each inspection generates a digital pest health report with detected activity, treatment recommendations, and compliance documentation.

Smart detection services are available for villas, residential towers, restaurants, hotels, schools, and commercial buildings across Dubai, offered as single inspections or annual monitoring plans with continuous sensor alerts.

"Dubai's government has made its position clear: smart, data-driven, predictive pest management is the standard. Al Jazeerah is proud to bring that same standard into every home and building we serve—because Dubai's residents deserve nothing less," said the head of technology and operations, Al Jazeerah Pest Control.

For details, contact: Info@aljazeerahpestcontrol.ae or WhatsApp: 055 720 7420