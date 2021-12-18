Al Huzaifa launches new concept, the Design Studio

Homegrown luxury decor brand, Al Huzaifa recently launched its newest design concept, the Design Studio, redefining the custom-furniture creation experience. Located in Wasl, Dubai, the Design Studio is an inspirational space dedicated to making the entire bespoke experience come to life. The new concept offers unparalleled end-to-end interior design solutions to suit the varied tastes of its discerning customers.

The Design Studio features concept settings, walk-through mockups, and discussion rooms equipped with huge libraries of finishes, fabrics, materials, stone, veneers, custom wallpapers, woodwork treatments, and more. Each room within the studio presents an unusual combination of textures and materials put together to create aesthetically pleasing life-size features that could be a part of any home décor.

Irfan Porbanderwalla, chief transformation officer, Al Huzaifa, said: “Since its inception in 1976, Al Huzaifa has provided its customers with the best quality and high-end ranges that are perfectly crafted to create a luxurious home sanctuary. With a design department nestled within the brand’s showroom in Al Wasl, the brand offers personalised customer service, providing bespoke services through upholstery, custom wallpapers and curtains”.

“As the love for bespoke services grew and the brand’s clientele base expanded, the brand saw an imperative need to scale up its offering through a unique and ultra-specialised service that answers the community's need for specific sizes, larger pieces, and distinctive tastes,” said Porbanderwalla.

With the majority of the bespoke pieces being manufactured at the brand’s own 40,046 sq ft factory in the UAE, the brand is also determined to partner with pioneering experts from all around the world.