Al Huzaifa Furniture is set to launch its biggest Super Sale, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent on selected furniture, home accessories and décor across its showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as online.

Under the campaign theme “Spot It. Shop It.”, the Super Sale will run from November 27–29, 2026, with exclusive Early Access offers available from November 21, giving shoppers the opportunity to discover special deals ahead of the main event.

Shop early, discover more

From November 21, customers can enjoy Early Access savings of up to 75 per cent on selected pieces, available across all Al Huzaifa showrooms and online.

The Early Access period gives shoppers a head start on discovering their favourite furniture pieces before the main three-day Super Sale, when discounts will reach up to 90 per cent.

Exceptional finds across every room

From statement sofas, sectional seating and accent chairs to dining tables, coffee tables, consoles and bedroom collections, the Super Sale brings together an extensive selection of furniture at attractive prices.

Shoppers can also explore lighting, mirrors, rugs and decorative accessories, with offers spanning a wide range of styles and categories.

Whether furnishing a new home, refreshing an existing space or searching for a standout piece, customers can discover special offers across the collection.

Shop the Super Sale in-store and online

Customers can explore the offers at Al Huzaifa Furniture showrooms across the UAE, including Al Wasl Road, Al Safa 1, and Zabeel Road, Karama, in Dubai; Hamdan Street, opposite Al Mariah Mall, in Abu Dhabi; and Al Wahda Street in Sharjah.

For those who prefer shopping from home, both early access and the main Super Sale will also be available online at www.alhuzaifa.com.

Sale details

Campaign: Al Huzaifa Super Sale – Spot It. Shop It.

Early Access: From November 21, 2026 | Up to 75 per cent off

Main Super Sale: November 27–29, 2026 | Up to 90 per cent off

Terms and conditions apply. Offers are valid on selected items and subject to availability.