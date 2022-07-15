Al Habtoor City Hotel launches ‘A foodie’s stay’ package

Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 5:27 PM

The new package is available across all hotels and offers dining credit for its foodie citizens

Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection launched its new package, ‘A foodie’s stay’. The new package is available across all Habtoor hotels and offers dining credit for its customers. Guests can enjoy over 30 dining outlets, ranging from casual to fine dine including live music, two spas, three rooftop pools and a kids’ club.

Habtoor Palace Dubai offers authentic palatial experience, a signature butler service, well-defined restaurants and lounges. The dreamy décor and the Versailles manicured gardens makes Habtoor Palace the perfect location to spoil yourself in luxury, starting from just Dh800 per night. Guests can also redeem Dh400 on food and beverage credits in selected dining outlets.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City is offering guests a vibrant stay. From the Elixir spa to rejuvenate over a revitalising massage, delicious cuisines including a rooftop pool deck with a chic lounge, complimentary kids club and family friendly amenities. Starting from just Dh500 per night, guests can redeem Dh 250 on food and beverages credit in selected dining outlets. Guests can also check in at the 30th floor of V Hotel Dubai and vacation in any of the 356 ultramodern rooms and suites, surrounded with activities and the grand live show ‘La Perle’. Starting from Dh500 per night, guests can redeem Dh250 on food and beverage credit in selected dining outlets.

For more information, guests can call on +9714 437 333 (Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City), +9714 435 5555 (Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts) +9714 436 6666 (V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton) or book now on www.alhabtoorcity.com