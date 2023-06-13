Al-Futtaim Toyota launches the all-new Toyota Crown to re-introduce an icon to the UAE

Building on the legacy of one of the world’s best-loved vehicles since the 1950s, Al-Futtaim Toyota is delighted to announce the launch of the 16th-generation Toyota Crown in the UAE

. The highly anticipated flagship vehicle is ready to turn heads and inspire car enthusiasts across the UAE with its unique combination of bold design, powerful acceleration, and premium comfort. The All-New Toyota Crown has been built to provide an intuitive driving experience that will exceed expectations and establish a new benchmark in the premium segment throughout the seven Emirates.

The Crown first debuted in 1955 as the 'Toyopet Crown', Toyota’s first mass-produced passenger vehicle. When the first generation was launched, Crown came to symbolise 'innovation' and 'pushing the limit' within Toyota. Since then, it has gained recognition in Japan as Toyota’s premium sedan. It was also the first Japanese sedan to hit Middle East shores back in 1960, last being sold in the region in 2000.

Across the 15 generations of Crown, it has been a vehicle that has led the way with innovative technology — pursuing value through engineering that is one step ahead of its time. For the new Crown, Toyota’s development team once again set innovation and pushed the limit at the core of the new generation’s concept. Toyota team members from product planning, design, and engineering worked together to identify a Crown for a new era.

The result is a completely new Toyota Crown that throws off the conventional concepts of a sedan and takes it into a new era. Design choices push the limit, with large-diameter wheels that give the car a powerful style, a raised hip point for ease of ingress and egress, and meticulous attention to detail on the inside for a comfortable home-away-from-home feeling.

Commenting on the launch, Jacques Brent, managing director of Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus said: "We are thrilled to announce the return of the legend and introduce the highly-anticipated All-New Toyota Crown to the UAE. Built to deliver an intuitive driving experience, this premium new vehicle brings powerful acceleration and confident handling, along with supreme comfort for a sophisticated ride, all wrapped in a bold new design. Introducing the Crown with hybrid electric powertrains further demonstrates our wholehearted dedication to achieving carbon neutrality in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 objectives. We are grateful to our customers in the Emirates for continuously inspiring us as we strive to bring them cars that excite and enhance their lifestyles in every way."

Akihiro Sarada, chief engineer in charge of development, said: "We are delighted to introduce the All-New Toyota Crown to the UAE. With 'innovation,' 'challenge,' and uncompromising passion built into its DNA, this vehicle embodies our commitment to surpassing the ever-evolving expectations of our customers. With a rich history dating back to its debut in 1955, the Crown has always held a special place as Toyota's flagship model, captivating customers worldwide. Drawing inspiration from its illustrious heritage, we infused this new model with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, all while upholding the highest standards of ride comfort, safety, manoeuvrability, and driving performance. We are thrilled to bring this vehicle to our dedicated customers across the Middle East."

More excitement

To achieve a more exciting driving style, the All-New Toyota Crown comes exclusively with a Hybrid Turbo powertrain. The hybrid electric powertrain consists of a front electric motor and Toyota’s first-ever 2.4-litre inline four-cylinder turbo engine, mated to a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission. A rear wheel e-Axle, including a high output water-cooled electric motor, is coupled with the hybrid electric system to directly transmit force to the four wheels. These ensure a thrilling throttle response and linear acceleration throughout the power band, along with a combined power of 345hp and 550Nm of torque while offering the best-in-class fuel economy of 18.0km/l.

The new Toyota Crown can be driven entirely on electrical ‎power with zero fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions, or by combining the power generated from both the petrol ‎engine and the electric motor, depending on the vehicle’s speed and customer’s driving behaviour. ‎Its hybrid-electric batteries are continuously charged by either the petrol ‎engine or when decelerating and braking, eliminating the need to plug in a power cord. A host of advanced technologies ensure the hybrid-electric model drives like any other conventional vehicle and ‎does not require special fuel.

The new Toyota Crown is built around the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform. This delivers excellent body rigidity and a low centre of gravity, guaranteeing a more rewarding driving experience. The vehicle features a new MacPherson strut-type suspension at the front and a new multi-link suspension system at the rear, contributing to outstanding stability and handling to create exceptional ride comfort.

The Toyota Crown has been engineered for both supreme visual appeal and peerless performance. Drivers can choose from several driving modes, including normal, eco, sport and sport+ for enhanced steering response, flat cornering and a sense of stability, comfort for a more supple drive that emphasises passenger comfort, and customer, which allows drivers to adjust system settings individually to their exact driving habits.

More Luxury

Striking a seamless connection between stylish design, exquisite luxury, and enhanced convenience and comfort, the new Crown's cabin is accentuated by a range of advanced features. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 12.3-inch TFT colour meter that allows users to choose from 12 patterns to suit their tastes, a colour head-up display (HUD), a dual-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear AC vents, an 11-speaker JBL surround sound system, a panoramic roof, multi-adjustable power and ventilated front seats, and 60/40 split and reclining rear seats. For added convenience, the new Crown is equipped with a hands-free, electrically powered trunk that can be activated using a foot-operated system when the user’s hands or arms are full.

Toyota Crown has passengers plugged in when it comes to charging devices. On the driver’s side, a vertical-type wireless Qi charger with enhanced space efficiency comes standard. There is also a standard USB-Type A and 12V charging port inside the console. A separate dual USB-type C terminal is also standard on the passenger side, with the insertion port intentionally pointing to the passenger seat. For rear seat passengers, two USB-Type C ports are standard.

More innovation

As with any Toyota vehicle, safety is a top priority for the new Crown. Drivers can enjoy complete peace of mind, thanks to the Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety and driver assistance system that includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with an expanded detection range for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles, together with new features such as automatic emergency brake, emergency steering assist, and acceleration suppression at low speed.

The system also includes all-speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with a multitude of features. Among these is Turn Signal Control (TSC), which enhances highway overtaking safety and smoothness by providing an initial increase in acceleration when the driver engages the turn signal. Additionally, Curve Speed Reduction (RSR) suppresses the vehicle's speed when entering a bend and offers additional acceleration upon exiting. Drivers can also benefit from Lane Tracing Alert (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

Furthermore, the new Crown also features Toyota's first-ever Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which uses the Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) to help prevent accidents. This system detects approaching traffic or cyclists from the rear and automatically cancels door opening to avoid potential collisions. Additionally, the vehicle features eight SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Parking Assist Monitor (PAM), Parking Support Brake (PKSB), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Drive-Start Control (DSC), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), Rear Camera Cleaning System, and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), among many others.

More prestige

The all-new Toyota Crown’s elegant exterior design is characterised by its simplicity and modernity, combined with its high-quality interior features to create the ideal vehicle for everyone. This seamless integration extends to the front design, whose sharpness and bold character add to the vehicle’s clear projection. Complementing this is a daytime running light design that harmonises with the narrow, elongated headlights, along with a large front grille that further emphasises its striking appearance. Moving to the rear design, the sleek and straight extension of the lights not only imparts additional width to the vehicle but also adds a touch of luxury, completing its overall refined appearance.

The similarly refined interior of the Toyota Crown is designed for comfort and convenience. When entering the vehicle, passengers will immediately notice the meticulous attention to detail evident in every component of the interior, from the elegant metal accents to its luxurious new additions. The display and operating equipment offer easy control, while the curved shape of the instrument panel provides the driver with optimum focus. The vehicle's unique height provides a better view of the road, as well as easy entry and exit.

The Toyota Crown offers a selection of seven captivating exterior hues that complement the vehicle’s striking visual appeal, including Precious White Pearl, Precious Silver, Precious Metal, Massive Gray, Black, Emotional Red II, and Precious Bronze. Further personalisation is made possible with the addition of several dual-tone variants black can be combined with Precious white pearl, precious silver, precious metal, massive grey, emotional red ll, or precious bronze. The vehicle’s interior features an equally stylish colour scheme, with two options either fromage or black. The new Crown also offers a 21-inch machine-finished black aluminium wheel design, further, enhancing its luxurious appearance.