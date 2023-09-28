Al-Futtaim IKEA drops prices of over 2,500+ of its most loved products

As customers adapt their lifestyles and shopping behaviours to suit the new market conditions, the Swedish retailer aims to extend its affordability initiative

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 12:06 PM

In the midst of a challenging economic landscape characterised by escalating living costs, supply chain disruptions, and soaring inflation, Al-Futtaim IKEA stands strong in its commitment to placing affordability with no compromise on quality at the heart of its vision. In a remarkable move, the Swedish retailer has proactively dropped prices on over 30 per cent of its most beloved products without compromising on the quality or design, setting IKEA apart from competition. This includes products from different home furnishing categories such as the iconic Strandmon wing chair for your cosy corner, Trofast for your child’s toy storage and Kallax shelving unit to display your favourites to mention a few. This is available across the UAE, Oman, and Qatar.

As a brand deeply dedicated to its customers and their way of life, Al-Futtaim IKEA aspires to enhance affordability, ensuring that those previously unable to access IKEA can now afford the wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products.

A Stand Against Economic Uncertainty

Al-Futtaim IKEA recognises the pressing need to provide relief and elevate the quality of life at home with affordable alternatives as the cost of essential items and commodities continues to rise throughout the region. As customers adapt their lifestyles and shopping behaviours to suit the new market conditions, the Swedish retailer aims to extend its affordability initiative. It firmly believes that creating a functional home should not be considered a luxury for anyone. By dropping its prices, Al-Futtaim IKEA aspires to enable more individuals to access the tools they need to transform their living spaces into comfortable homes.

Vinod Jayan, managing director of Al-Futtaim IKEA — UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Oman, commented, "Al-Futtaim IKEA has always been committed to enhancing lives at home. Given the prevailing economic circumstances, we remain firm in our mission and are intensifying our efforts to ensure that we contribute to creating a better everyday life for the many people at affordable prices. To support our vision, we have dropped the prices of over 2,500+ products across the UAE, Qatar and Oman, maintaining our commitment to affordability and quality. As a family-owned business, we recognise our significant role in ensuring that more people can access the products and services they require. We aim to offer a seamless IKEA experience, making our products available to customers at affordable prices.’’

Elevating Everyday Living with Our Diverse Home Solutions

At Al-Futtaim IKEA, customers can find solutions designed to enhance every aspect of home living. From innovative storage and organisation solutions to cosy living room seating, bedroom furniture that promotes relaxation, efficient office storage to boost productivity, and a vast selection of kitchen accessories to elevate culinary experiences. Customers can also discover an extensive range of children's storage solutions that combine functionality with playfulness. With a wide selection spanning these categories and more, Al-Futtaim IKEA is dedicated to making homes not only functional but also inspiring and a delightful place to live in.

Customers can discover these and numerous other inspiring solutions by exploring IKEA's latest inspirational handbook, accessible both in-store and digitally via the IKEA website. This handbook is filled with an extensive range of inspiring products, innovative approaches, creative ideas, and practical tips, all designed to assist you in decluttering, reorganising and taking charge of your living space and lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.ikea.ae