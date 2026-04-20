Al-Futtaim Health offers free stress screenings to UAE residents throughout April

Al-Futtaim Health is offering free stress screenings to all UAE residents throughout the month of April, marking Stress Awareness Month with a hands-on initiative that goes beyond raising awareness.

The programme, delivered through the group’s 12-clinic HealthHub network across Dubai, gives residents access to a complimentary medical consultation, a validated stress assessment, and relevant diagnostic tests — all at no cost.

The initiative comes as healthcare providers across the region place growing emphasis on preventive care. Stress, experts say, is frequently underestimated — its effects extending well beyond emotional strain to include disrupted sleep, chronic fatigue, and cumulative physical strain. The challenge, clinicians note, is that most people do not recognise the toll stress has taken until symptoms have already set in.

“Stress Awareness Month is a reminder that prevention is the most powerful form of care. At Al-Futtaim Health, we’re turning awareness into access — giving every resident the chance to pause, check in, and take their health seriously,” Dr Haider Al Enzi, managing director, Al-Futtaim Health, said.

The free screenings are available at all HealthHub locations in Dubai, including Al Qusais, Al Nahda, Al Karama, Al Warqa, International City, Discovery Gardens, Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Centre, Festival Plaza, Barsha Heights, and the Festival City Day Surgery Centre.

Al-Futtaim Health operates as the healthcare arm of the Al-Futtaim Group, one of the UAE’s most diversified privately held conglomerates. The group’s HealthHub clinics offer more than 25 medical specialties, staffed by internationally qualified doctors and nurses.

How to Book

Appointments can be booked through the HealthHub mobile app, online at www.healthhubalfuttaim.com, or by calling 800 2344. The offer is available throughout April 2026.