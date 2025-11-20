Al-Futtaim Health expands community healthcare access with the opening of its 12th HealthHub Clinics branch in JVC

Al-Futtaim Health has announced the official opening of its latest HealthHub Clinics branch in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare across Dubai. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Dr Haider AlEnzi, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing expansion strategy.

The JVC branch becomes the 12th HealthHub Clinics location, highlighting Al-Futtaim Health’s continued investment in community-focused medical services and its mission to bring comprehensive, patient-centered care closer to residents.

Strategically located in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods, the new clinic offers an extensive range of specialties under one roof, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Urology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, General Surgery, and Dermatology. This multidisciplinary model ensures families receive seamless, end-to-end care within a single trusted facility.

"HealthHub Clinics is built around the needs of the community. Our new JVC branch is designed to make expert healthcare easily accessible to residents — whether it’s a family check-up, specialist consultation, or long-term health management," said Dr AlEnzi. "We remain committed to expanding our footprint across Dubai to ensure convenience, continuity of care, and the highest medical standards for all."

Equipped with advanced medical technology and guided by Al-Futtaim Health’s patient-first philosophy, the JVC clinic enhances the overall care experience by delivering efficiency, comfort, and comprehensive clinical support in one location.

The opening of HealthHub Clinics JVC underscores Al-Futtaim Health’s vision to redefine community healthcare by making high-quality medical services easily accessible to families across the emirate.

To learn more or book an appointment: www.healthhubalfuttaim.com