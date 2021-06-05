Al Futtaim Education’s sustainable water drive

As we move into the peak summer months it’s more important than ever to stay hydrated and ensure pupils and staff have access to safe, pure, sustainable drinking water.

Studies have shown improved cognitive functioning has been achieved from good hydration.

Staying hydrated is of vital importance in regulating body temperature when exposed to excessive heat.

Local company No More Bottles has introduced the world’s first Covid-19-secure range of ultraviolet C (UVC) water dispensers to the UAE market.

Pupils are benefiting from contactless water dispensers across their school campus, using resuable bottles and eliminating single use plastic bottles, helping safeguard the future generations.

Al Futtaim Education Foundation, which owns and operates Deira International School and Universal American School in Dubai Festival City, has recently teamed up with No More Bottles.

Dr Farrah Sarraj, acting managing director, Al Futtaim Education Foundation, commented: “We are very pleased to have partnered with No More Bottles to supply both Deira International School and Universal American School with water dispensers.

“We want to make sure we keep everyone in our school community hydrated in a safe and sustainable way — without the need for plastic that harms the environment.

“The dispensers help us save more than 600,000 plastic bottles per year, which is a great step towards fulfilling our sustainability goals.”