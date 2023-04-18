Al-Futtaim Automotive opens first of its kind experiential automotive hub: The Zone by Al-Futtaim

Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 12:47 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 12:58 PM

The dynamic customer experience destination located at City Walk will host a curated calendar of engaging experiences covering all Al-Futtaim Automotive brands

In a bid to continue building new experiences around its customer-first approach, Al-Futtaim Automotive officially inaugurated its new landmark experiential automotive hub called The Zone by Al-Futtaim, located in the chic neighbourhood of City Walk Dubai.

For the first time in the region, the UAE’s citizens will have the opportunity to discover the entire ecosystem of Al-Futtaim Automotive, from one central hub. The full line-up of Al-Futtaim Automotive’s brands, solutions and services will be showcased at this destination for the next two years, making it the ultimate experience of all things Al-Futtaim Automotive.

More importantly, The Zone by Al-Futtaim reflects the diverse demands of today’s customers; where they want to be constantly surprised by a brand and want to interact with innovative new approaches like mobility-as-a-service. It will be an immersive space where customers can constantly experience something new through a curated calendar of launches and activations throughout the year. Making the space almost like an art gallery with a line-up of inspiring exhibitions that continuously engage and surprise our audiences.

From the newly launched BYD to the ever-popular Toyota and Lexus and the global brand Hertz, these are the brands planned to feature at The Zone by Al-Futtaim throughout 2023. To kick-start the journey of the hub with an extravagant statement, the Zone by Al-Futtaim will showcase the all-new Grand Wagoneer at its official inauguration.

The Zone by Al-Futtaim is located at Building 10, City Walk Boulevard.

About the Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The UAE’s most avid Jeep fans can get a closer look at the most luxurious and technologically advanced full-size SUV in the Jeep brand’s legendary 80-year history, the all-new Grand Wagoneer at The Zone by Al-Futtaim.

The Grand Wagoneer is powered by a 3.0 litre Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 High output engine, delivering 493 horsepower and 670 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful SUV in the Jeep line-up. It also comes equipped with a host of advanced, state-of-the-art features including an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Active Lane management system, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

In pure bliss for audiophiles, the SUV features a 23-speaker McIntosh audio system with a whopping 1375 watts that almost makes the Grand Wagoneer a rolling concert hall. The Grand Wagoneer also offers 75’’ of total display area with up to seven screens representing an experience for every passenger, integrating also Amazon Fire TV to enjoy shows, movies, games and more.

The Jeep team spent more than two years developing the Grand Wagoneer specifically for GCC. They drove over half-million kilometres and more than 500 hours of local testing, which allowed them to develop very specific features that exceed the requirements of our region

Ramadan hours: 11 am – 2:30 pm; 8:30 pm-11:30 pm

Regular working hours: 10 am to 9 pm