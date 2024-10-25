Al Futtaim ACE unveils ‘Outdoor Living 2025’ collection offers versatile solutions

The latest collection offers versatile solutions for creating cosy, stylish, and eco-friendly outdoor spaces.

Al Futtaim ACE invites you to bring the comfort and style of your indoor spaces to your outdoors with the launch of its ‘Outdoor Living 2025’ collection. Leveraging years of expertise as a leading name in outdoor living and home improvement, ACE’s latest collection perfectly blends style, functionality, and sustainability. Designed to inspire residents to embrace the beauty of outdoor living, the collection offers versatile solutions for creating cosy, stylish, and eco-friendly outdoor spaces.

Whether you’re setting up a cozy balcony or a sprawling outdoor or garden area, ACE’s diverse range of outdoor sofa sets, dining sets, gazebos, patio sets, barbecues, firepits & more offers the perfect fit for your space.

"At Al Futtaim ACE, we are dedicated to elevating outdoor living for our customers by offering products that seamlessly blend style, comfort, and resilience," says Damien Boisel, general manager of ACE Hardware. "Our Outdoor Living 2025 Collection embodies the latest design trends while showcasing premium craftsmanship and sustainable choices. It's all about bringing the comfort of indoor living to your outdoor spaces, transforming every moment shared with loved ones into a truly memorable experience and enjoying living outdoors."



Crafted from responsibly sourced FSC-certified acacia wood, high-quality aluminium, and eco-friendly wicker, ACE’s outdoor furniture is both sustainable and sophisticated, offering aesthetic appeal, durability, and easy maintenance. The ACE Garden range complements this with curated garden essentials, from elegant décor and lighting to premium pots and plants, infusing elegance and style into any outdoor space.