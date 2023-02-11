Al Furat Group receives certification

Customers can now benefit from services offered through both physical locations and by mobile service units for on-site service

Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 2:53 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 3:19 PM

The modifications carried out by Al Furat Group, the UAE based truck and van conversion specialist, stand out due to its quality, something that vehicle manufacturers agree with. Al Furat Group’s many certifications confirm it — and now the company has been certified by the Stellantis Group. With this certification, Al Furat Group became the first vehicle converter in Asia to be Stellantis certified.

Al Furat Group arranges for its processes and products to undergo regular and stringent external audits. During the certification process, the engineering and development, production, quality control and after-sales departments were all scrutinised in detail. Checks were

also carried out to ensure that Al Furat Group complies with every letter of the Stellantis body construction guidelines.

K C Varughese, group chairman at Stellantis, said: “I’m delighted that we succeeded in gaining certified modification partner status, since it proves that the Stellantis Group trusts us and our products. As a manufacturing company, our aim is always to provide our customers with the best possible service, and to increase our market share by offering innovative and high-quality products.”

The certificate was handed over by Yury Duzhnikov, head of Stellantis Group ME, at Habtoor Grand Resort in JBR, during an LCV event. The management team along with Pribu John, director, Al Furat Group was also present at the event.

Al Furat Van conversions are customised according to the demands of the vehicle and the requirements of the customer. The designs are developed and enhanced in close

cooperation with the automotive industry and leading logistics service providers. Al Furat Group was the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to start offering dedicated service and maintenance points across the country and has been running successfully for many years.

Customers can now benefit from services offered through both physical locations and by mobile service units for on-site service. This is ensured from a comprehensive network of service centres, which ensure that assistance is rapidly at hand in the event of a breakdown.