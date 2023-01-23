Al Furat Group: A certified modification partner of Stellantis Group

Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 12:32 PM

The modifications carried out by the UAE based truck and van conversion specialist stand out, all thanks to their quality, something that vehicle manufacturers agree with. Al Furat Group’s many certifications confirm it – and now the company is delighted to have been awarded certified status by the Stellantis Group. With this certification Al Furat became the first vehicle converter in Asia to be Stellantis certified.

Reflecting about what you do and how you do it is a vital factor in any company's success. That's why Al Furat arranges for its processes and products to undergo regular and stringent external audits. Many well-known brands already know that the UAE based company is a name that can be trusted. Now the Stellantis Group has rewarded Al Furat’s outstanding efforts by awarding it the status of certified modification partner.

Certification without a hitch

The certification process itself is far from a walk in the park. The engineering and development, production, quality control and after sales departments were all scrutinised in the minutest of detail. Checks were also carried out to ensure that Al Furat Group complies with every letter of the Stellantis body construction guidelines. The result? A pass with flying colours.

K C Varughese, group chairman at Al Furat Group, said: "I'm delighted that we succeeded in gaining certified modification partner status, since it proves that the Stellantis Group trusts us and our products. As a manufacturing company, our aim is always to provide our customers with the best possible service, and to increase our market share by offering innovative and high-quality products."

"And it's not only the UAE based specialists that benefit from Stellantis’ decision to make Al Furat a certified modification partner. It's also good news for customers, since when they purchase a Al Furat product they can be sure that they're buying a high-quality branded product. Ideally customised to every vehicle and installed to the highest possible standards. Certification means that the Stellantis’ warranty on the base vehicle remains fully in place," Varughese added.

The certificate was handed over at the Habtoor Grand Resort in JBR Dubai during an LCV event in Dubai. Pribu John, director for Al Furat Group, was delighted with the award.

Al Furat Van Conversions – custom-built bodies

Al Furat Van conversions are customised. Both to the vehicle and to the customer. The designs are developed and enhanced, of course – in close cooperation with the automotive industry and leading logistics service providers.

Since each customer is different, the vehicle body can be tailored to individual requirements. Ensuring that all customers receive the solution they need, which supports them in their daily tasks and allows them to perform these tasks as efficiently as possible.

Reliability in 3 series – Al Furat Dry, Cool and Freeze

The Dry series is ideal for dry freight. Do you need to keep it cool? The conversion in the Cool series are ideal for fresh produce. The Freeze series is the perfect choice if you need a reliable option for transporting frozen goods.

What they all have in common is the payload optimised design and a variety of installation and expansion options. Whether it's a hygiene floor, wall panelling, lighting, doors, cargo lashing or protection. Al Furat makes it happen.

The Conversion range now includes over eight models, for example, with industry-specific solutions for every requirement. And if you still can't find the one for you? Al Furat also specialises in customised individual solutions.

Al Furat 24/7 roadside assistance service – A reliable partner

Al Furat Group was the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to start offering dedicated service and maintenance points across the country and has run successfully for many years. Customers now benefit from services offered by both physical locations and by mobile service units for on-site service. Firstly, from a comprehensive network of service centres, which ensure that assistance is rapidly at hand in the event of a breakdown. Keeping your vehicle on the road and your goods fresh.

And secondly from the digital monitoring of refrigeration units that has been integrated into the Al Furat Cool and Freeze Conversions. This includes a warning function that can be combined with mobile or stationary repairs according to the customer's preferences. This reliable guard watches over the goods being transported, allowing customers to concentrate on their core business.

Stellantis Group Commercial Vehicles – many brands under one umbrella

Stellantis N.V. is a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation formed in 2021 on the basis of a 50–50 cross-border merger between the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the French PSA Group. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam. In terms of global vehicle sales in 2021, Stellantis was the world's fifth-largest automaker behind Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and General Motors. The Stellantis Group includes many well-known brands, such as Peugeot, Fiat, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Vauxhall, and Opel. The principal activity of Stellantis is the design, development, manufacture and sale of automobiles bearing its 16 brands of Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall, offering a full spectrum of choice from luxury, premium and mainstream passenger vehicles to pickup trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles.