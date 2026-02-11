Al Dahra signs landmark MoU with TISEZA to advance sustainable production of essential food commodities

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and Al Dahra Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and a global leader in sustainable agribusiness, essential food commodities and feed production, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and advance agricultural investment opportunities in the United Republic of Tanzania. The collaboration will focus on unlocking Tanzania’s agricultural potential through large‑scale, modern, and sustainable farming operations.

Under the agreement, Al Dahra and TISEZA will work together to identify and assess agricultural land suitable for irrigation‑based, commercial‑scale farming projects aimed at strengthening the agricultural capabilities of Tanzania, driving economic growth in both countries and supporting the national food security of Tanzania. Al Dahra will leverage its global expertise in high‑yield, sustainable crop cultivation, while TISEZA will facilitate land identification, regulatory support, and investment incentives and coordination.

This partnership supports Al Dahra’s 2030 Vision, which prioritises expanding large‑scale irrigated farming operations and accelerating sustainable crop innovation across its global portfolio.

With an estimated investment of up to $100 million, this strategic alliance highlights the shared commitment of Al Dahra and TISEZA to drive transformative growth within Tanzania’s agricultural sector. The partnership will initially focus on operating at least 10,000 hectares of farmland, with the potential to expand operations to an additional 10,000 hectares.

Gilead Teri, Director General of the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority, stated: "This MoU underscores Tanzania’s commitment to welcoming investment and providing the necessary enablers for foreign direct investments. This collaboration aligns with Tanzania’s agricultural transformation under the leadership of Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of the United Republic of Tanzania, which aims to achieve a 10% GDP growth rate in the crop subsector by 2030. This kind of investment creates assured market for millions of smallholder farmers in Tanzania and the region."

Arnoud van den Berg, group CEO at Al Dahra, said: "Tanzania offers exceptional agricultural potential, and together with TISEZA, we aim to introduce advanced, sustainable and resilient farming models that support the development of modern farming infrastructure, acquisition of state-of-the-art agricultural technologies, and implementation of smart agritech systems in Tanzania. Our commitment is to invest responsibly, collaborate closely with national institutions, and contribute to Tanzania’s vision for a modern, diversified agricultural sector."

