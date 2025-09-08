Al Dahra brings nutritional expertise and digital innovation to ADIHEX 2025

Al Dahra marked its third consecutive participation at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), held from August 30 to September 7 at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

As part of this year’s showcase, Al Tannaf by Al Dahra — the division dedicated to serving farmers and livestock owners presented its extensive portfolio of feed products and introduced visitors to its digital e-commerce platform, available on both website and mobile app. The platform enabled customers to browse products, place orders seamlessly, and have feed delivered directly to their farms, underscoring Al Dahra’s commitment to combining agricultural expertise with digital convenience.

Throughout the exhibition, Al Dahra’s team engaged with farmers, horse owners, and visitors, highlighting the quality, nutritional value, and global sourcing of its feed products while building relationships with both new and existing customers.

A key highlight was the ‘Knowledge Hub’ session led by Al Dahra’s consultant nutritionist, Tarsha Walsh, titled “The Power of Premium Forage in Today’s Animal Performing World.” The session explored essential aspects of horse nutrition, regional challenges, and Al Dahra’s tailored feeding solutions. Walsh was joined by Al Dahr ACX’s senior sales team leaders, David Anderson and Kelly Smethurst, who provided further insights into the nutritional value of premium forage and its role in supporting animal performance.

"ADIHEX continues to be an important platform for us to demonstrate Al Dahra’s leadership in the feed industry," said Wissam Abbas, executive vice president — feed division at Al Dahra. "With Al Tannaf, we are redefining customer experience by giving farmers and horse owners an easier, smarter, and more reliable way to access the feed solutions they need."

For more information, visit: www.aldahra.com.