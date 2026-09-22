Al Bustan Centre & Residence concludes successful participation at Arabian Travel Market 2026

Al Bustan Centre & Residence concluded a successful participation at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, where it connected with travel industry partners and explored new business opportunities across the GCC, Europe, CIS, Asia and other international markets.

During the exhibition, the established Dubai hotel apartment property held productive discussions with tour operators, destination management companies, travel agencies, corporate travel partners and international buyers. The meetings focused on building long-term partnerships that can generate sustainable, year-round business.

The property also highlighted the growing demand for accommodation that combines hotel services with the comfort, space and flexibility of a home. This trend is creating new opportunities across corporate accommodation, relocation, extended stays, family travel and group business.

Moussa El Hayek, COO of Al Bustan Centre & Residence, said the positive response received during ATM reflected the travel industry’s continued confidence in Dubai as a global destination for tourism, business and long-term living. "Our participation at Arabian Travel Market was highly productive and gave us an important opportunity to reconnect with existing partners while meeting new buyers and travel professionals from several international markets," El Hayek said.

"Dubai continues to demonstrate that tourism growth is not only about increasing visitor numbers; it is about building a complete destination where people can visit, work, live and return. For hotel apartments such as Al Bustan Centre & Residence, that creates a strong opportunity to serve the evolving needs of today’s traveller."

Dubai’s combination of tourism, business, lifestyle and residential opportunities has created a broad hospitality ecosystem. Travellers may initially visit for a holiday, meeting or event before returning for work, investment, relocation or a longer stay.

Al Bustan Centre & Residence differentiates itself by providing spacious accommodation, flexible short- and long-stay options, convenient connectivity and facilities that support guests’ everyday needs. The property continues to modernise and adapt its services in response to changing expectations.

Technology and sustainability were also central to the property’s discussions at ATM. Al Bustan believes digital solutions should simplify the guest experience and improve operational efficiency while preserving the personal service at the heart of hospitality.

The property recently received the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp 2025 – Hotel Apartment Standard, awarded by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. The recognition reflects its ongoing commitment to responsible hospitality, supported by its long-standing collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group and participation in environmental initiatives. "Sustainability must become part of everyday hotel operations rather than simply being treated as a marketing initiative," El Hayek added.

Following ATM 2026, Al Bustan Centre & Residence will continue discussions with potential partners while strengthening its presence across traditional and emerging source markets.

"We look forward to building on the conversations held at ATM and developing practical, long-term collaborations that create value for our partners and support Dubai’s continued tourism growth," El Hayek concluded.