Al Bateen Fasteners leads in adapting to industry trends

Attin Maggo, CEO of Al Bateen Fasteners LLC.

Founded in 1998, Al Bateen Fasteners LLC (manufacturing division of Al Bateen Building Materials Trading LLC.), a leading supplier to high-profile infrastructure projects in the Middle East, is strengthening its foothold in the industry by adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and contributing to transformative projects like Neom, the Madinah Entertainment Complex, and the Mleiha Dairy Farm.

The construction and manufacturing sectors are experiencing a significant shift towards automation and digitalisation.

“Al Bateen is adapting to these changes by integrating advanced manufacturing technologies and smart production processes into our state-of-the-art facilities in UAE , India and China. We understand the importance of maintaining our competitive edge and aim to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, customised fasteners,” said Attin Maggo, CEO of Al Bateen Fasteners LLC.

For over 27 years, Al Bateen has been at the forefront of the fasteners industry, continuously adapting to changing market dynamics and industry requirements. While Al Bateen Fasteners continues its path of growth and innovation, its CEO, Attin Maggo, has taken an entrepreneurial leap into the hospitality sector in partnership with ‘The Paharganj Kitchen’, a successful Indian food delivery brand running in Dubai since 2023. The Paharganj Kitchen currently operates through 2 locations in Al Barsha South and Business Bay and has planned expansion in 2 other locations in Dubai in FY 2025. It also offers corporate & event catering services with custom-made packages. Al Bateen’s latest projects also include the prestigious Dammam Dhahran Expo, one of the largest exhibition venues in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For over 35 years, it has been recognised globally as a leader in the industry. Additionally, Al Bateen supplied fasteners for Sharjah Safari Park, a sprawling wildlife sanctuary home to over 120 species and approximately 50,000 animals, including lions, elephants, giraffes, rhinos, crocodiles, and other endangered species.

The company’s extensive product range includes Bolts, Nuts, Washers, Anchor Bolts, Stud Bolts, U-and-eye bolts, Sag Rods, Plates, and Round Bars in all International grades, specifications, and finishes. The products adhere to EN , DIN, ISO, ASTM, BS, and ANSI standards.