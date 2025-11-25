  • search in Khaleej Times
Al Barari unveils The Cape, marking a new era of inspired living

The launch celebrated Al Barari’s evolution and its enduring mission to create places that enrich the way people live

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 10:49 AM

Al Barari, Dubai’s pioneering nature-led community, has officially launched The Cape, a landmark residential development that reflects twenty years of legacy, craftsmanship, and dedication to creating harmonious living environments rooted in nature.

The Cape represents the essence of intentional living. Inspired by the purity and elegance of the Cape Jasmine flower, the development brings together natural beauty, refined design, and a deep sense of calm. Soft tones, organic textures, and architecture that frames light and landscape define each residence, creating homes that feel grounded, serene, and timeless.

Located within Dubai’s green heart, The Cape offers an elevated lifestyle surrounded by lush botanical settings, gentle water features, and immersive wellness spaces. Residents will enjoy a resort-style pool, wellness suites, rooftop lounges, co-working areas, fitness facilities, and dedicated family zones. Every element has been thoughtfully created to encourage connection, balance, and everyday wellbeing.

The launch celebrated Al Barari’s evolution and its enduring mission to create places that enrich the way people live. Through immersive storytelling and sensory experiences, the evening honoured the journey from untouched desert to one of the region’s most admired communities, known for its nature-driven design and authentic way of life.

Reflecting on the moment, Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari shared: “Al Barari began with a belief that nature is the greatest luxury. My father envisioned a sanctuary where people could live with peace, beauty, and purpose, and our journey has always honoured that vision.”

“The Cape reflects everything we have learned through patience, craftsmanship, and a deep commitment to creating with heart. It marks a new era shaped by twenty years of vision and a dedication to building a life connected to nature.”

As Al Barari continues its story of thoughtful growth and innovation, The Cape stands as a defining expression of the brand’s values and legacy. It is a place shaped by vision and grounded in nature, offering a rare opportunity to live in a community where harmony, elegance, and authenticity remain at the core.

For more information, visit: www.albarari.com/thecape.