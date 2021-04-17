Al Bandar Rotana offers unique Iftar experiences

Al Bandar Rotana, a five-star hotel with a prime waterfront at the creekside, has welcomed the Dubai government’s initiative of easing restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ayman Ashor, cluster general manager at Al Bandar Rotana and Arjaan by Rotana, said: “After the successful season that Dubai has witnessed during the spring holiday, we are still working closely with the local authorities in implementing all measures to safeguard the guests’ health and ensure that they feel at ease during their stay, and are safe while they are dining with us.”

“Hotels in the UAE were the world’s second-busiest after China in 2020 due to government efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, encourage domestic tourism and take measures to accelerate the sector’s recovery,” said the Ministry of Economy.

Ashor noted that at the Salt & Pepper restaurant, Iftar is served in a unique way to guests. Live the Ramadan spirit and savour an authentic Iftar variety starting from the cold buffet of international salads, cheese selection and fruits, to the hot buffet that features main sections including ouzi, shawarma, Iranian grills, Asian selection, local favourites and international specialities accompanied with traditional beverages and desserts, served by the chefs and the expert team daily from sunset until 9pm.