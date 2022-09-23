Al Baik will soon be opening its first branch in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 3:41 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 4:09 PM

Following the successful openings in Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah, Al Baik is finally expanding to Abu Dhabi. The newest branch will be located in Al Wahda Mall.

Commenting on the announcement Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager, Al Wahda Mall, said: "This will be the largest branch of Al Baik in the UAE, with 9,500 sq ft of space dedicated to the capital fast food joint. The layout of the restaurant is designed to be able to handle lengthy queues smoothly." Speaking on the customer experience, he said: "We are always keen to bring a unique experience to our valuable shoppers and serve our visitors in Abu Dhabi in a better way. Therefore, we work day and night to meet their expectations, which is our primary goal."

Al Baik opened its first-ever branch in Jeddah in 1974. Since inception, the brand has been committed to providing high-quality, affordable food with fast and friendly service. This commitment has made Al Baik a household name in the country, and it is now Saudi Arabia's most beloved restaurant, both locally and internationally. Al Baik's entry into the UAE comes in line with the brand's strategic global expansion plans, which hopes to bring the restaurant's values and services closer to all customers. The highly anticipated Abu Dhabi opening will be a significant milestone in that expansion plan.

Speaking about Al Baik, Wajeb Al-Khoury, director of line investment and properties management, said: "We are excited to bring to our valuable shoppers Al Baik, one of the most prominent restaurant chains in the gulf region. Al Baik represents a great addition to Al Wahda Mall and the local market, which always emphasises attracting brands that represent excellence."