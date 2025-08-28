Al Asal Marbles marks 25 years as a leading surface solutions partner in the UAE

Al Asal Marbles is celebrating 25 years of supplying premium natural and engineered stone to the UAE’s residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner for architects, designers, and developers.

Founded in 2000 by Jaipur-born entrepreneur Ajay Agarwal, Al Asal Marbles has grown from a small granite supplier into a one-stop destination for surface solutions, symbolising quality, trust, and unwavering dedication, and setting the benchmark for premium stone in the UAE.

“Reaching 25 years is a significant milestone,” said Ajay Agarwal, founder and managing director. “We started with granite and a small shipment of marble, and today we offer a wide range of surfaces, from marble and granite to travertine, onyx, quartzite, limestone, sandstone, quartz, and porcelain. Our journey has always been about building trust and delivering solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

Over the past quarter-century, Al Asal Marbles has contributed to some of the UAE’s most high-profile residential towers, luxury villas, commercial complexes, and hospitality projects. Its materials have been central to designs that demand both aesthetic excellence and technical precision.

In 2025, the company expanded its capabilities with Universal Quartzz, a quartz manufacturing and trading facility in Jaipur, India. Equipped with advanced Breton and Veegoo machinery, the facility produces fully customisable engineered quartz for clients across the UAE and beyond.

“Our 33,000-square-metre stockyard in Sharjah’s Sajja Industrial Area allows us to maintain ample inventory, meet tight project timelines, and manage complex design requirements efficiently,” Ajay added. “Universal Quartzz is part of our vision to become a one-stop partner for all surface needs, combining craftsmanship, technology, and flexibility for our clients.”

Al Asal Marbles also maintains a global sourcing network spanning Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Portugal, Greece, India, and Saudi Arabia. This ensures designers and developers have access to premium materials and options that match modern architectural trends.

Looking ahead, Al Asal Marbles plans to continue expanding its product portfolio, enhancing service capabilities, and supporting the UAE’s dynamic design and construction sector. The company remains committed to combining innovation, reliability, and craftsmanship to deliver surfaces that meet the highest standards of performance and aesthetics.

For more information, visit www.alasalmarbles.com.