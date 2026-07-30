Al Ansari Exchange signs Indian cricketer Sanju Samson as brand ambassador

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s leading remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), has signed Indian international cricketer Sanju Samson as its brand ambassador under a one-year partnership. The agreement brings together one of India’s most recognised cricketers and a financial services brand that has served customers in the UAE for more than 60 years. Samson will represent Al Ansari Exchange across advertising campaigns, digital content, public appearances and customer engagement initiatives.

With a strong following among cricket fans in India, the UAE and other international markets, Samson will support Al Ansari Exchange’s efforts to deepen its connection with customers and communicate the shared values of trust, excellence and innovation. The partnership reflects Al Ansari Exchange's ongoing commitment to building meaningful connections with the communities it serves by collaborating with personalities who embody its values of trust, excellence and customer focus.

Commenting on the partnership, Rashed A Al Ansari, group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sanju Samson as an ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange. Sanju’s talent, professionalism and commitment to excellence have earned him the respect of cricket fans worldwide. These qualities closely reflect the values that have guided our organisation for more than six decades."

"This partnership will help us engage more closely with the communities we serve, particularly the large and diverse cricket-following audience across the UAE and the wider region. We look forward to working with Sanju on campaigns that create meaningful connections with our customers," he added.

Samson said: "I am proud to become a brand ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange, an organisation that has built a strong reputation for trust and service over many years. For millions of people, sending money home is a deeply personal act that supports families and connects communities across borders. I look forward to representing the brand and working with the Al Ansari Exchange team on initiatives that bring us closer to customers and cricket fans across the region."

The partnership was officially signed at a ceremony held at Al Ansari Financial Services’ headquarters in Dubai, attended by the senior leadership of Al Ansari Financial Services and Al Ansari Exchange, together with representatives from Samson’s management team.

Over the next year, Samson will appear in selected campaigns and initiatives supporting Al Ansari Exchange’s brand presence and customer engagement across its physical and digital channels.