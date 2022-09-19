Al Ansari Exchange announces ninth millionaire of summer promotions

Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 5:39 PM

Al Ansari Exchange today crowned Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt, from India as the ninth millionaire of its annual summer promotion. The draw took place in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and members of the media, and was streamed live via the company’s social media platforms.

Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt, an Indian national, became eligible for the draw after sending Dh2,327 through one of Al Ansari Exchange branches. In addition to the grand prize winner, Sabri Alozaibi, a Yemeni expat, emerged as the winner of a brand-new Mercedes Benz, while Junaid Ahmed Sajjad Zaheer Joiya, an expat from Nepal and Keshar Hum Bahadur Karki, a Pakistani national walked away with half kg of gold each in the latest edition of the Al Ansari Exchange summer promotion.

Ali Al Najjar, COO, Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are proud to announce another successful annual summer promotion that concluded in August 2022, witnessing over seven million entries. We extend our warmest congratulations to Sajad Ali Batt Abdul Samad Batt, for becoming Al Ansari Exchange’s ninth millionaire. We also congratulate all other campaign winners and express our gratitude to our sponsors Bank Alfalah and Banque de Caire for their support and of course our valued customers for contributing to the success and continuity of this campaign that has been running for nine years in a row. This achievement is a true reflection of our customers’ trust in our services as we continue to see growth in participation across all the emirates.”

Al Ansari Exchange also gave away 12 'iPhone 13' smartphones during the campaign’s weekly draw, along with a cash prize of Dh95,000 for eight selected customers. The eight lucky winners came from six different nations, which may not seem surprising given the diversity of customers Al Ansari Exchange work with regularly. The eight winners were Mohamed Abdalla Ali Mohamed Al Ali (UAE), Feroz Adakkaparambil Aboobakker (India), Oualid Hdidou (Morocco), Veronica Alo Delator (Philippines), Muhammad Tayyab Majeed Abdul Majeed (Pakistan), Charif Rabah (Palestine), Irene Miramis Ducanes (Philippines) and Navas Murikkincheri Kandy (India).

Al Ansari Exchange’s summer promotion 2022 ran from June 1 to August 31. The draw was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange app, digital channels, as well as through any of the company's more than 220 branches.