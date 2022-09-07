Al Ain Juniors Group of Schools unveils new school

Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 3:37 PM

Al Ain Juniors Group of Schools, pioneers in the field of education for more than three decades, announced the opening of yet another school, Excel International School. The British Curriculum school promises to create happy, independent and pro-active youngsters who are 'Ready for Life'. The pedagogy will be focused on theme-based learning strategies to develop qualities of inquiry and observation among its students.

The grand opening of the school took place on September 3, in the presence of dignitaries, senior leaders of the AJ Group of Schools and the management. The highlight of the evening was the cultural extravaganza by the alumni of its founding school. The students were being trained to march ahead with the torch that signifies the core values which they had imbibed. The culmination of the event was the exploration of The Discovery Forest, an awe-inspiring natural resource area that has been designed to awaken the curiosity of young minds. The innovative elements being launched by the school includes life skills, training track for young adults of key stage 4 and curiosity labs for the inquisitive minds of key stage 3.

The school opened its doors of discovery to students on September 5, with a week-long array of celebrations.