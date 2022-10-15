Al Ain introduces Water Happiness Pack

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 1:32 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 1:56 PM

Any brand can do price-offs, but only a few leading brands can give more value. Al Ain Water Happiness Pack, designed to do just that, give more value to its consumers. The packs allow consumers to save Dh500 on every pack by redeeming special offers on purchases across multiple areas of interest — from Air Arabia Holidays, Baskin Robbins, Shein, Uform Fitness, Utrition, Recapp and Al Ain 5G — thanks to its roster of like-minded partners from around the UAE.

Consumers can access benefits by purchasing one pack and can get a chance to save Dh500. Air Arabia Holidays has provided Dh150 off on four-star and five-star hotel bookings for a minimum of a three-night stay. The offer is valid until December 31 and redeemable until March 31, 2023, except on the dates applied for the UAE National Day, Christmas, and New Year. Meanwhile, Baskin Robbins has free kids’ scoop on every medium sundae, redeemable in all stores across the UAE. Meanwhile, Shein has 15 per cent off on every purchase.