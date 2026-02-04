Al Ain hosts global RC aerobatics event, attracting 86 professional participants

The second edition is an international platform specialising in radio-controlled aviation and will feature 86 professional participants from 26 countries

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 4:40 PM
Under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the International RC Aerobatics Competition – Al Ain 2026 will take place from 4th to 8th February in Al Ain Region, providing a global platform for radio control aeromodelling that combines scientific innovation and competition.

The programme includes aerial displays by remote-controlled aircraft and a range of experiences for over 3,000 visitors. The competition helps participants obtain job offers in the field of radio-controlled aviation.

The second edition builds on the success of the 2025 edition, which featured 40 athletes from 16 countries and 10 entities, reinforcing Al Ain Region’s position as a destination for specialised international events.