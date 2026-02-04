Al Ain hosts global RC aerobatics event, attracting 86 professional participants

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the International RC Aerobatics Competition – Al Ain 2026 will take place from 4th to 8th February in Al Ain Region, providing a global platform for radio control aeromodelling that combines scientific innovation and competition.

The second edition is an international platform specialising in radio-controlled aviation and will feature 86 professional participants from 26 countries and more than 20 participating entities, according to Wam.

The programme includes aerial displays by remote-controlled aircraft and a range of experiences for over 3,000 visitors. The competition helps participants obtain job offers in the field of radio-controlled aviation.

The second edition builds on the success of the 2025 edition, which featured 40 athletes from 16 countries and 10 entities, reinforcing Al Ain Region’s position as a destination for specialised international events.