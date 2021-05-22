Al Adil Trading launches 48th store in Business Bay

Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading Co LLC, the UAE’s leading name for Indian food stuff, launched the 48th outlet of Al Adil in Business Bay during the Eid holidays.

Datar said: “As the people of this great country were celebrating Eid, we thought it was the right time to strengthen our bond with the community. With this objective we opened our 48th branch at the Tamani Arts Office Tower, opposite DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, Business Bay, Dubai. The new outlet was inaugurated by following all safety protocols laid down by the government, including ensuring that the people inside the store are within prescribed norms. I would like to place on record the efforts put in by my wife Vandana Datar and my sons Hrishikesh and Rohit in the growth and development of Al Adil.”

“As part of the inauguration, Al Adil worked out a wide range of inaugural offers wherein customers got up to 50 per cent discount when they bought their favourite products. The offer was valid until May 20 on over 100 foodstuff items only at the Business Bay outlet. The range of items in the new store included Peacock toor dal, moong dal, chana dal, Param cow ghee, Gowardhan ghee, Maggi rich tomato ketchup, MTR badam drink, etc.,” he added.