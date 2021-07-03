Al Adil opens its 49th branch

Al Adil, one of the UAE’s leading supermarkets for Indian foodstuffs, opened its 49th branch at the AB Shopping Center, near IBIS Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai. Talking about the grand opening, Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and MD, Al Adil Trading Co LLC, said: “I am happy to reiterate the fact that we are on course as per the plans outlined with regard to our expansion.

We are very strongly committed to this wonderful nation and we thank the authorities for enabling us to expand our operations by providing the right platform that encourages entrepreneurs and businessmen like me. We will soon be opening our 50th outlet and we dedicate this growth to the patronage of our loyal customers.”

He added, “As part of the inauguration, we have organised a wide range of inaugural offers wherein customers can get up to 50 per cent discount on their favourite products. This offer is valid until July 4 on over 100 food items.”