Al Adil is ready to add more glitter to Diwali

This year, Diwali holds multiple significances, especially for the diaspora

Al Adil, is all set to add glitter to this year’s Diwali shopping. Announcing this Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director Al Adil Trading Co LLC, said: “The Indian community is more excited to celebrate Diwali after the last year’s slowdown. We have more than 5000 products stocked to provide a complete Diwali experience this year.

The product lineup includes specially designed diyas, a wide range of food products as well as a multitude of decoration items. The 50 retail outlets of Al Adil are well equipped to provide what our customers want for this Diwali.”

“It is a well known fact that one of the most important festivals for Indians is Diwali. This year, Diwali holds multiple significances, especially for the diaspora. After a relatively lowkey celebration last year, on account of the pandemic, the entire community is ready to celebrate with all pomp and splendor.

They are all set to recreate the Diwali magic that they experience in their hometown here in the UAE. We have taken all necessary steps to ensure that our Indian friends do not miss out on the festivities,” said Dr Datar.

“To usher in the festive atmosphere, we also have a wide range of decoration items specially designed for the homes. It include door hangings or torans. These are used to adorn the main entrance door and that of the worship room.

Diwali Toran are handcrafted and come embellished with embroidery, bells, beads, mirror, shells. Besides, presenting a bright new outlook, these also lent a joyful feel of the festival to the house.”

“Diwali will be incomplete without sweets and savories. Our product range helps the housewives to cook a delicious variety of sweets as well as savories that will surely tingle the taste buds of our customer. For those who are hard pressed for time, we have a range of Diwali snack products that will provide a wholesome Diwali experience,” he concluded.