Al Adil honoured by Etisalat as SMB of the Year

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 11:53 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:14 PM

Al Adil Trading was recently honoured by the prestigious Etisalat SMB awards 2021. The award was received by Hrishikesh Datar, director, Al Adil Trading.

Etisalat announced the awards in 2021 to celebrate the success of the business community in the UAE and appreciate their outstanding performance and contribution to the economy by SMBs.

Speaking about the award Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar said: “It is a great honour to be recognised by a leading service provider. Etisalat is one of the most credible government entities in the UAE. The selection process for the SMB awards is very rigorous. All applications had to undergo a comprehensive check to ensure their eligibility.

The expert panel analysed and evaluated all shortlisted submissions based on multiple factors like eligibility criteria, the strength of the overall application and performance under the nominated category. I am happy to note that we won the award after such an exhaustive process.”

After receiving the award Hrishikesh said: “Awards and recognitions add more responsibility to what we do. I thank Etisalat for this great honour. The award is also a reflection of the dedicated team effort of our entire organisation. I want to extend the heartiest thanks to the Rulers of this great country who support and encourage us in our endeavours.

This initiative is a clear reflection of the support that we get from the leaders of the UAE. I would also like to highlight the fact that this award would not have been possible without the guidance and encouragement of Dr Dhananjay Datar, our chairman and managing director.”