Al Adil enhances its product range

Ranjan P Thakur, principal secretary, industry commerce and aviation, government of Jammu and Kashmir, with Hrishikesh Datar, director at Al Adil Group.

Leading supermarket Al Adil is all set to expand its product range from Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the news, Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director, Al Adil Trading, said that he is extremely happy to announce the enhancement of the product range from Jammu and Kashmir to meet the growing needs. “Al Adil is known for its wide range of product mix, especially for the product range from India.

As part of a strategic initiative, we have signed agreements directly with concerned parties so that only the best products are made available in this part of the world from Jammu and Kashmir. We will ensure that the entire 50 retail outlets of Al Adil are well equipped to provide the entire gamut of these product range at the earliest,” he added.

Dr Datar expressed his feedback after announcing the visit of Ranjan P Thakur, principal secretary, industry, commerce and aviation, government of Jammu and Kashmir to Al Adil outlet. Elaborating on the same, Dr Datar stated: “We consider it a great privilege and honour that Ranjan P Thakur has visited us.

We acknowledge his contributions and we have assured him of our complete support to enhance commercial activities with the government of Jammu and Kashmir. Trade relationships will certainly go a long way in the growth of the region and we are happy to be a part of this growth process.”

“We strongly believe that customers are looking for new products to add to their shopping basket. This provides us with a platform to strengthen the growing demand. At Al Adil, apart from our current offerings, we will be adding more products like Kashmiri chilli, saffron, dry fruits including almond, walnut, cashew nuts, hazel nuts and figs.”