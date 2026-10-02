AJMS Group supports DDSC across compliance systems implementation

AJMS Group has announced its ongoing role as compliance partner to DDSC, supporting the organisation across its regulatory journey – from compliance strategy, policy and framework development to the implementation of its compliance and transaction monitoring systems under DDSC's leadership and oversight.

Before DDSC received regulatory approval from the Central Bank of the UAE, AJMS Group supported the organisation throughout the development of its compliance framework. This included helping shape its compliance strategy and developing the policies, governance frameworks and operating model required to support the application and future licensed operations. The work established the foundation for DDSC's compliance function and its transition from regulatory preparation to operational readiness.

Following DDSC's approval as one of the few fully regulated, dirham-backed stablecoins in the market, AJMS Group has been supporting the setup and operationalisation of DDSC's compliance management system and transaction monitoring system, including the processes, controls, workflows, escalation pathways and reporting arrangements needed to translate regulatory requirements into day-to-day operations.

The implementation work also covers compliance policies and procedures, governance structures, sanctions and PEP screening, risk assessment protocols, internal reporting lines and monitoring processes aligned with the Central Bank of the UAE's regulatory expectations. AJMS Group's approach combines regulatory expertise with hands-on execution, structuring the compliance environment around the practical requirements of operating a licensed, dirham-backed payment token.

AJMS Group has worked closely with DDSC's leadership team to embed compliance considerations directly into operational decision-making and to establish reporting cadences that can remain responsive as the business scales. Throughout the engagement, the compliance function has remained under the leadership, oversight and regulatory accountability of DDSC and its duly appointed compliance officers.

Beyond the initial implementation, AJMS Group continues to provide embedded support across DDSC's day-to-day compliance activities, working under the direction and oversight of DDSC's appointed compliance leadership. This ongoing mandate reflects a broader shift in how regulated digital asset entities in the UAE are approaching compliance: not as a one-time licensing requirement, but as a continuously managed function supported by effective processes and systems.

Dr Abhishek Jajoo, founder and chairman of AJMS Group, said: "Our work with DDSC has covered the full progression from licensing strategy and regulatory framework development to implementation of its compliance and transaction monitoring environment. The objective has been to turn regulatory requirements into durable processes and systems that support confident, compliant growth as the business evolves."

Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of DDSC, added: "Compliance accountability for DDSC Stablecoin sits with us and with our appointed compliance officers, and that does not change. What AJMS Group has brought is the implementation capability to build our compliance and transaction monitoring environment to the standard the Central Bank of the UAE expects, and to do it at the pace a newly licensed business needs. The systems are ours to run; the discipline of building them properly is what this engagement has given us."