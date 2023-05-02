Ajman University's 'Make it Sustainable' Forum paves way for a greener tomorrow

Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 11:09 AM

Under the patronage of Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, Ajman University proudly hosted the 'Make it Sustainable' Forum in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on April 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions.

The forum featured three main pillars: the Role of Higher Education Institutions, Platform for Synergies, and Road to COP28. These themes addressed the significance of academia in promoting sustainability, the importance of establishing partnerships across sectors, and insights on the upcoming COP28 conference.

Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University, emphasised the importance of the forum, stating, "Ajman University is deeply committed to the pursuit of sustainability and climate action as an act of responsibility and innovation. We formalised these commitments through our 2022-2030 Climate and Sustainability Strategy. We are partner in impactful initiatives and campaigns related to climate change, environmental sustainability, food safety and security, and carbon neutrality as well as the UN SDGs. This forum highlights the crucial role of higher education institutions in shaping the future of our planet and fosters collaboration between academia, industry experts, NGOs, and government officials."

The forum showcased a diverse line-up of distinguished keynote speakers, presenters, and panelists who are renowned figures in the region for their work in climate action, sustainable development, biodiversity preservation, environmental health, zero waste and more. The event also featured panel discussions and workshops to engage participants in hands-on learning experiences.

The event’s highlight was the announcement of the formation of Ajman University’s SDGs Council, a groundbreaking initiative inspired by the enriching discussions and recommendations from the Make it Sustainable Forum. "As the first university in the UAE to form such a council, we are proud to bring together government officials, industry experts, academicians, and youth to drive meaningful change in line with the COP28 agenda and the UAE's Year of Sustainability," added Seghir.

The Ajman University SDGs Council will serve as a dynamic platform to foster innovation, research, and collaboration to address pressing global challenges such as climate action, biodiversity, and sustainable development. It reflects the University's unwavering commitment to sustainability and climate action. Through the 'Make it Sustainable' Forum and the newly established council, Ajman University continues to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for the global community.