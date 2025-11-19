Ajman University’s inaugural alumni conference sets the foundation for a purpose-driven global network

Under the patronage of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees, Ajman University, convened its inaugural alumni conference under the theme “Together, we can transform lives.”

Held as the university prepares to commemorate its 40th anniversary, the conference marks a defining moment in strengthening the relationship between Ajman University and its more than 45,000 graduates. It underscores the university’s commitment to building an engaged, purpose-driven alumni community that contributes to the institution’s academic mission, societal role, and strategic future.

The conference highlighted the importance of creating structured, long-term channels for alumni engagement across mentorship, innovation, talent development, and global networking. Ajman University outlined a comprehensive approach to cultivating a dynamic alumni ecosystem that enriches the student experience and expands collaboration across industries.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, delivered a welcome address in which he emphasised that the Alumni Conference reflects the University’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its engagement with graduates and expand avenues for collaboration across academic and community-focused initiatives.

“Our graduates are essential partners in shaping the university we are becoming. Their achievements, their leadership, and their service to society embody the mission we uphold every day. As a non-profit institution, we are committed to building deeper, more purposeful pathways that connect alumni expertise to student learning, research, and community impact. This conference strengthens a shared commitment to advancing education as a public good, and to ensuring that the next generation is equipped to lead with insight, creativity, and integrity,” he added.

Keynote addresses were delivered by distinguished alumni whose impact extends across financial leadership, digital transformation, and innovation-driven economic development.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi ’07, CEO of Ajman Bank and one of Arabian Business’ 150 Most Influential Arabs 2025, reflected on how his educational experience at Ajman University shaped his leadership journey in the financial sector.

Lacina Koné ’93, Director General and CEO of Smart Africa, presented a forward-looking keynote on digital transformation and a €100 million plan to establish a Single Digital Market in Africa.

Dr Laila Faridoon ’99, CEO of the New Economy Academy and recognised as one of the Top 30 Women Leaders to Look Out For in 2023, shared insights on building innovation-driven and knowledge-based economic ecosystems designed to support sustainable national and regional development.

A Fireside Chat featuring Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group and Founder of Aramex, moderated by Loulou Khazen Baz, Founder and Managing Partner of Spade Ventures, added depth to the programme. The discussion explored the role of entrepreneurship in building sustainable economies and highlighted the responsibility of universities to empower emerging talent and foster innovative thinking.

In addition, two panel discussions brought together alumni leaders from diverse sectors, offering insight into the evolving role of universities in supporting lifelong learning and community advancement. The first discussion examined how alumni can contribute to institutional development through advocacy, mentorship, and global collaboration. The second discussion focused on the academic, professional, and executive learning pathways Ajman University continues to provide its graduates, reinforcing the university’s commitment to supporting alumni throughout their careers.

As Ajman University advances its transformation into a non-profit, impact-driven institution, alumni engagement becomes central to its long-term strategy. Graduates are key partners in expanding access to education through scholarships, supporting research that addresses national priorities, and leading entrepreneurial ventures that create opportunities for students and for the wider community.

The inaugural alumni conference reflects Ajman University’s belief that its graduates are central to its future. Their engagement enhances the university’s capacity to innovate, contribute to the UAE’s knowledge economy, and serve society with clarity and purpose. As Ajman University approaches its 40th year, it does so with a renewed commitment to its global alumni community working together to advance education, create opportunity, and transform lives.