Ajman University to launch co-op programme for students in association with the Leader Healthcare Group

Ajman University (AU) has teamed up with Leader Healthcare Group, a leading healthcare solutions provider in the Middle East region, to offer AU students a co-op program to enhance their practical experience and employability skills

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:57 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 6:01 PM

A memorandum of understanding was signed to this effect between AU and Leader Healthcare Group on June 2, 2023. The cooperation will extend to other areas, such as participation in mutual events, collaboration in community engagement activities, knowledge-sharing, and cross-promotion of events.

The co-op programme, a key highlight of the MoU will enable AU students to work at Leader Healthcare Group for a fixed term and gain valuable work experience at the organiSation known for its pioneering leadership in developing innovative healthcare solutions.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University, termed the agreement as a highly beneficial step forward for AU students. “Ajman University’s constant endeavour is to support AU students in gaining practical work experience and employability skills, in addition to world-class academic degrees. According to AU’s Strategic Plan 2022-27, the employability skills of all our students are one of the most important aspects of their educational experience at AU. By embedding such experiences in their coursework at AU through this co-op programme, AU is ensuring that our students will have a head start in their respective careers and be able to compete with the best and the brightest talent across the world,” said chancellor Seghir.

Sukhdeep Sachdev, the global CEO of Leader Healthcare Group, expressing delight in being a partner in AU’s co-op programme, said: " Leader Healthcare are delighted to be the inaugural partner of this prestigious programme, embodying our unwavering commitment to nurturing the growth and development of aspiring professionals across diverse domains within the healthcare, life sciences and technology industries."

He further added: "Leader Healthcare's longstanding collaboration with Ajman University has yielded numerous successful milestones over the years, fostering a remarkable group of notable alumni from various disciplines who proudly contribute to our esteemed organiSation. This extended partnership will stand as a resounding testament to our collective dedication to advancing medical education and shaping the future of healthcare.

AU’s co-op programme is designed to offer students work experience as full-time employees in organisations for six months to one year after their third year of study, and then return to theuniversity to complete their degree. The programme enables students to gain real-world experience, develop valuable skills, and earn an income even while studying.