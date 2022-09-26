Ajman University to host 'Club Fair'

Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 5:35 PM

Ajman University is all set to host its much awaited annual cultural event — 'The Ajman University Club Fair' from September 28 to 29. The event will start at 10 am and will conclude at 4 pm. Some of the key highlights from the two-day event will include

More than 100 student clubs representing various nationalities and cultures.

Showcasing national cultures and traditions through colourful and attractive props, artifacts and artistic performances.

The opportunity to witness a thrilling, fun-filled event, take photographs and speak to diverse students and faculty.

As one of the top universities in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has carved a niche for itself with its refreshing approach to education, academic rigour, thoughtfully designed and innovative courses, diverse world class faculty and student cohorts from over 70 countries worldwide.