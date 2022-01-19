Ajman University students win the Excellence Award in documentary films

Ajman University has added another feather to their well-decorated hat following recognition at the Second Arab Media Youth Forum, where students, from the Mass Communication College won the Excellence Award in the documentary films category, which was organised at the Faculty of Mass Communication, Cairo University.

“We are excited to win these awards. The recognition will serve as a motivation for us to do more in helping our students reach their greatest heights and shed more light on happenings across the globe to serve the university’s strategic goals,” said Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor at Ajman University.

Students of the college have also expressed their delight and appreciation. “It is a great honour for us to receive this prestigious award, and we thank the organisers who appreciate the effort put into the work. We also acknowledge the contribution of our college and our supervisor in making the project a success.”

The first film was produced by students Ahmed Al Maazmy and Mahmoud AL Hajrasy, and the second film, which is about the Noble Qur’an Complex, was made by the student Hia Mubrak under the supervision of Dr Safa Othman.

The awards further highlight the contribution of the Mass Communication College to helping Ajman University achieve its long-term strategic vision – to create leaders and change-makers in all walks of life.

The ceremony featured several artworks from more than 15 media faculties in the Arab world. It was attended by major stakeholders in the industry, including media makers, network managers and TV channels. The jury praised the works submitted by Ajman University, a reflection of the skills of media students in providing meaningful content with distinguished characteristics.