Ajman University renews MoU with PwC Academy

Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 2:33 PM

As a part of its efforts to provide its students with the latest and most industry-relevant learning, Ajman University (AU) has renewed its partnership with PwC Academy, one of the largest training providers across the Middle East in developing young professionals into successful business leaders. The signing ceremony was held at the PwC office in Dubai in the presence of Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of AU, Ahmed Halabi, development manager at AU, Taimur Ali Mir, partner and professional qualifications head at PwC and Nawal Diwan, manager at the PwC Academy. The Academy operates across the Middle East and is part of a growing network present in 40 countries worldwide.

The extension of the partnership aims to offer exceptional trainings and resources through developing a sustainable workforce for the future maintaining the objectives to provide learning services to the AU community by organising quarterly joint conferences to provide additional training programmes for students, jointly engage students in CSR initiatives to benefit from the educational program along with additional guidance and counseling to students to support their upskilling.

Moreover, the MoU focuses on enhancing the student’s skills by offering professional qualifications and professional development courses in diverse areas such as finance, tax, HR, marketing, management, leadership, strategy and digital transformation. In addition, PwC’s academy will also provide a 20 per cent discount on its courses and programmes to all AU students, alumni, staff and faculty.

"Upskilling is no longer an option – it is today’s reality”. A recent report from PwC in partnership with World Economic Forum revealed that upskilling could lead to net creation of 5.3 million new jobs by 2030.

Expressing his views on this partnership, Dr Seghir said: “We strive to bridge the gap between the industry and academia in order to equip our students with the profile required to succeed in this competitive job market. This agreement with PwC’s Academy will not only help AU students enhance their skills but also help our faculty and staff members add practical insights to their already impressive academic portfolios and support services.”