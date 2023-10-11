Ajman University recognises alumnus Mustafa Al Khalfawi on his recent appointment as CEO of Ajman Bank

The appointment of Al Khalfawi underscores an exceptional and inspiring success story that promises to resonate with today's youth

Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:55 PM

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University, welcomed alumnus ’07, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, back to his alma mater to congratulate him on his recent appointment as CEO of Ajman Bank. The event took place on campus in the presence of cabinet members, faculty and staff.

The appointment of Al Khalfawi underscores an exceptional and inspiring success story that promises to resonate with today's youth. After a distinguished career in leading financial institutions across the UAE, he has embraced a new chapter in his professional journey by joining Ajman Bank.

With over two decades of extensive experience in the realms of consumer, corporate and investment banking, Al Khalfawi received his bachelor's degree in management and marketing from Ajman University in 2007. His appointment as the CEO of Ajman Bank accentuates the vital role played by higher education in nurturing the skills of young individuals, thereby paving the way for their success and preparing them to assume leadership roles in the future.

It is noteworthy that Al Khalfawi stands as a proud graduate of Ajman University, serving as a compelling example for aspiring young entrepreneurs and business leaders. His achievements serve as an inspiration, motivating others to relentlessly pursue excellence. His professional journey is a testament to unwavering dedication, boundless motivation, a commitment to continuous learning, and an indomitable spirit to achieve ambitious goals. Throughout his illustrious career, Al Khalfawi has adeptly navigated the complex landscape of the financial market with unwavering confidence, demonstrated exceptional leadership prowess, and made substantial contributions to the evolution of the banking sector.

Dr Seghir congratulated and praised Al Khalfawi for his recent position and remarkable achievements, acknowledging his inspiring journey. Dr Seghir remarked, "Al Khalfawi stands as a shining example of the university's dedication to producing successful graduates, showcasing the transformative power of education." He then highlighted the university's unwavering commitment to preparing students for the job market, emphasising the continuous enhancement of specialised programmes and curricula to align with evolving workforce demands. Alongside academic excellence, the university provides hands-on experiences and essential skills through practical training and experiential learning opportunities, with the ultimate aim of empowering students to excel in the fiercely competitive job market and achieve professional success.

Reflecting on his journey, Al Khalfawi said: "Returning to Ajman University today, I am filled with immense gratitude and nostalgia. It feels great to be back home. This institution laid the foundation for my professional journey, instilling in me the values of hard work, perseverance, and continuous learning. I believe with the right education and unwavering determination one can scale great heights. I owe a significant part of my success to the mentors, professors, and the enriching environment of Ajman University. To the current students, I would like to say: Dream big, stay focused, and remember that the journey of success is paved with challenges, but with resilience and dedication, you can overcome them all. At Ajman Bank we highly appreciate Ajman University’s willingness to share its team’s expertise and perspectives on our trainings and endowment programmes which can help us identify the ideal candidates to work for Ajman Bank. We look forward to strengthening this strategic partnership that is rooted in a shared vision of excellence."